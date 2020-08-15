Kerala gold smuggling case: ED gets custody of key accused, NIA arrests 4 more 

Key accused Swapna Suresh has been remanded in ED custody for four days. File

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more persons accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate Friday obtained custody of key accused Swapna Suresh and two others for four days as part of its investigation.

The NIA arrested Mohamed Anwar T M, Hamzath Abdu Salam, Samju T M and Hamjad Ali on Thursday. While Samju hails from Kozhikode, the other three are from Malappuram. The agency claimed on Friday that the four had provided funds for the procurement of smuggled gold from UAE, which was allegedly being smuggled to Kerala via diplomatic channels. Their names had come up during the interrogation of other accused, it said.

The NIA, which is probing the case from the angle of terror activity and has invoked charges under the stringent UAPA, had earlier made 16 arrests. An NIA team is also currently in the UAE to probe the offshore leg of the case. It has already interrogated key accused Fazil Fareed, who is currently in the custody of UAE authorities.

Meanwhile, the ED on Friday told the chief judicial magistrate court (economic offences) that Swapna Suresh, another key accused, had considerable influence in the office of the chief minister.

The ED, in its affidavit, also claimed senior IAS official M Sivasankar was aware of Swapna’s activities. Sivasankar was removed as principal secretary to the chief minister soon after the case came to light.

“This is leading to a situation for further questioning of Sivasankar. It has been revealed that when the state machinery was in UAE from 17 to 21 of October, 2018, seeking assistance of the Indians there for flood relief, she had meetings with the principal secretary to the Chief Minister. It is revealed that she had considerable influence in the office of the Chief Minister,” read the affidavit.

The court allowed the ED custody of Swapna and two other accused for four days.

Meanwhile, the Opposition stepped up the attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala saying the state government had approved a request by the consulate for diplomatic immunity.

“As per the procedure, the consulate has to apply with the State Protocol Office to get diplomatic immunity for their baggage. Only after getting permission, the immunity becomes applicable and consignments could be brought in… The government needs to publicise all records related to granting of permission,” said Chennithala.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd