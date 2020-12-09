Kerala gold smuggling case: Court orders special protection in jail for accused

Key accused Swapna Suresh

A Kochi court on Tuesday ordered special protection in prison for Swapna Suresh, a key accused in Kerala’s gold smuggling case, following her claims that some people had visited her when she was lodged in a prison in Thiruvananthapuram and had warned her not to name anyone of “high authority” in connection with the smuggling.

Suresh, who is currently in the custody of the Customs Department, filed a prayer in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate court (economic offences) Kochi, saying those who had visited her at the prison had asked her not to cooperate with any agency.

“They told me that they are capable of causing harm to my family members outside the jail and are capable of doing away with my life in the jail if I made such disclosures,” she said in her petition.

She said the incident had happened before 25 November — just before she was taken into custody by Customs.

