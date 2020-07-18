Kerala gold smuggling case: Cop slated to be questioned ‘attempts suicide’

S R Jayaghosh was found with a slashed wrist around 200 metres from his house here on Friday noon, the police said. (Representational) S R Jayaghosh was found with a slashed wrist around 200 metres from his house here on Friday noon, the police said. (Representational)

Amid the probe into the recovery of smuggled gold in diplomatic cargo, a state police constable who worked as a security guard to the UAE Consul-General allegedly attempted suicide, police said. S R Jayaghosh was found with a slashed wrist around 200 metres from his house here on Friday noon, the police said. He had been missing since Thursday night. His condition is stable.

Former Consulate employee Swapna Suresh, who has been arrested in the smuggling case, had called Jayagosh the day before Customs examined the cargo. He was slated to be questioned by agencies probing the smuggling.

Jayagosh’s brother-in-law V S Ajith Kumar said he had been under severe pressure and feared that he would be implicated in the case. “Jayaghosh told us that he was facing threat. On Thursday night, he left the house after getting a phone call from a policeman who had earlier worked with him. Then he went missing,” he said.

Police said they would record Jayaghosh’s statement in a day and look into the alleged threat. While being shifted to hospital, Jayaghosh said he was innocent.

