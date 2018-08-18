Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Kerala girl trolled for selling fish donates Rs 1.5 lakh to CM's relief fund
Kerala girl trolled for selling fish donates Rs 1.5 lakh to CM’s relief fund

Hanan, a B.Sc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, said the money was donated by various people after her struggle to fund her studies and take care of her family was widely shared on the social media.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2018 5:08:31 pm
kerala girl donates, hanan donates in relief fund, kerala floods, kerala girl trolled, kerala college student, kerala girl contributes in relief fund Her story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles.

A 21-year-old Kerala girl who was trolled for selling fish outside her college to meet her educational needs has contributed Rs 1.5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund as the state struggles to cope with the flood fury.

Hanan, a B.Sc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, said the money was donated by various people after her struggle to fund her studies and take care of her family was widely shared on the social media. “I had got the amount from people and I am happy to give back the amount to the needy,” she told PTI.

The 21-year-old, who also worked as an anchor and flower girl for programmes to make ends meet had requested people to donate for relief funds. Her story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles. She was trolled as a section of media users had expressed doubts about her struggles and claimed it was “fake”.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had come in support of Hanan and praised her actions after the case was reported in media.

As the flood-battered state continues to remain on edge, people from various walks of life are generously contributing money and various essentials for helping the needy.

-With PTI inputs

