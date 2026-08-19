Kerala: Girl hired friends to murder grandfather for want of money, probe reveals

A minor girl allegedly hired her friends — all teenagers — to murder her grandfather for want of money, a probe into the man’s death has revealed.
The incident happened in Alappuzha on August 15. According to the police, the girl’s three friends arrived from Kollam via train and sneaked into the man’s house via the ventilator of the washroom under the cover of night.
The girl had chosen to stay with a friend that day. Meanwhile, the man’s wife and daughter were also away on a hospital visit, the police said.
“There was a scuffle between the victim and the assailants. He was finally smothered to death. A video call to the girl by one of the boys showed the man lying dead. They then searched the house for money and stole gold ornaments,” Alappuzha SP Vishnu Pradeep said.
The gang allegedly stole six sovereigns of gold.
Police have apprehended the girl and her friends for the murder. “The girl conspired with her friends to kill her grandfather for money and gold. They wanted to buy an iPhone for the girl and a bike for the others. After the crime, the three-member gang returned to Kollam early Sunday morning,” the officer said.
On Monday, the girl returned to the house. She then alerted her neighbours to the house being locked from the inside and that no one was answering the door. The neighbours forced the door in and informed the police.
Officers were initially clueless about the incident, although it was clear that the murder was for robbery. They also noticed the girl’s impassive demeanour following the death of her grandfather.
Upon questioning the girl, police found several of her statements contradictory. They examined her mobile phone as well. Finally, the conspiracy was unearthed. A portion of the stolen gold was allegedly sold for money.
“From questioning them, we learned that they were inspired by movies. After the murder, they had sprinkled the house and scene of crime with chilly powder, apparently in a bid to hamper the investigation. The girl and her accomplices have a history of broken families, but no past criminal antecedents. Also, there is no sign of remorse in any of them,’’ SP Pradeep said.
Police said the apprehended teens will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. As they have committed a heinous crime, the recommendation is to try them as adults.