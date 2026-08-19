Kerala: Girl hired friends to murder grandfather for want of money, probe reveals

A minor girl allegedly hired her friends — all teenagers — to murder her grandfather for want of money, a probe into the man’s death has revealed.

The incident happened in Alappuzha on August 15. According to the police, the girl’s three friends arrived from Kollam via train and sneaked into the man’s house via the ventilator of the washroom under the cover of night.

The girl had chosen to stay with a friend that day. Meanwhile, the man’s wife and daughter were also away on a hospital visit, the police said.

“There was a scuffle between the victim and the assailants. He was finally smothered to death. A video call to the girl by one of the boys showed the man lying dead. They then searched the house for money and stole gold ornaments,” Alappuzha SP Vishnu Pradeep said.