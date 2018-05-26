Kerala: GDS employees strike brings postal services to a grinding halt in Thiruvananthapuram 

The strike seeks the implementation of Kamalesh Chandra Committee report on pay revision of GDS employees. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/File) The strike seeks the implementation of Kamalesh Chandra Committee report on pay revision of GDS employees. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi/File)

Postal services in Thiruvananthapuram came to a grinding halt after postal employees and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) continued their stir for the fifth day on Saturday, demanding implementation of Kamalesh Chandra Committee report on pay revision of GDS employees.

Numerous post offices and 35 railway mail service centres in the state capital were severely hit. The indefinite nationwide strike, called out by the National Federation of Postal Employees and Federation of National Postal Organization, has affected those awaiting job letters, including that from the State Public Service Commission and postal savings bank and life insurance transactions. Speed post services were also affected.

Out of 4.5 lakh employees in the postal department, around 2.6 lakh are Grameen Dak Sevaks.

With the Centre being accused of dragging its feet on implementing its recommendations, the strike gained support from all the postal employees’ unions.

