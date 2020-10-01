Covid-19: Kerala bans gathering of more than 5 people, Section 144 in place from October 3

Kerala's COVID-19 tally crossed the grim milestone of two lakh Thursday as the state reported 8,135 fresh cases

As Kerala has been witnessing a rapid spike in new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, the state government Thursday issued fresh guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. The order will be in effect from October 3 to October 31.

According to the new guidelines, in order to maintain social distancing, Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place that prohibits assembly of more than five people in public places.

“District Magistrates are directed to assess the ground situation in their district and use the relevant provisions and orders under Section 144,” the guidelines read.

The guidelines also added that the existing relaxations for categories like weddings and funerals will continue and the District Management Authority (DDMA) concerned have to issue proceedings considering the ground situation.

Kerala’s COVID-19 tally crossed the grim milestone of two lakh Thursday with the state reporting 8,135 fresh cases while the toll climbed to 771 with 29 deaths. Health workers continued to be affected in large numbers with 105 more among those who tested positive on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

This is the second consecutive day that the state has reported over 8,000 cases. On Wednesday, 8,830 cases, including 123 health workers, were detected in the biggest single day spike so far.

The infection spread in Kerala is uniform across the state with 11 out of 14 districts having reported over 10,000 cases since January. The maximum brunt has been borne by Thiruvananthapuram district, which includes the state capital, with over 34,000 cases, followed by Malappuram with 22,543 cases and Kozhikode with 18,819 cases. Thiruvananthapuram is also far ahead when it comes to the number of Covid-19 deaths. The district has reported 226 deaths as of September 30, followed by Malappuram (73) and Kozhikode (70).

