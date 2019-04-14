Kerala: Former additional chief secretary D Babu Paul dies at 77

Former additional chief secretary D Babu Paul, who was known as a bureaucrat with cultural face, died early Saturday. He was 77. He had been working as an adviser to the Kerala government’s ‘Nava Kerala missions’, and the Kerala Infrastructure Fund Board.

Paul, who had joined civil service in 1964, had been known for his administrative skills during his nearly four-decade-long career.

After taking voluntary retirement from service at the age of 59, when he had been an additional chief secretary, Paul had served as a member of the Ombudsman for local self-government institutions during 2000-01.

A writer, newspaper columnist and orator, his interest was spread over literature, religion, culture and politics. A Christian theologian, he had authored 35 books on various topics, including a bible dictionary in Malayalam.

Son of a Jacobite Church priest, Paul had been an engineer before joining the civil service. The co-ordinator of Idukki hydro-electrical project, Asia’s largest arch-dam commissioned in late 1970s, was one of major assignments Paul had handled during his tenure.

He is survived by a son and a daughter. Paul’s brother Roy Paul, also an IAS officer, had served as civil aviation secretary and member of UPSC.

Condoling the death of the former IAS officer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Paul had been an able administrator as well as cultural leader, who had keenly observed social political changes in society.