Toggle Menu
Kerala former Additional Chief Secretary D Babu Paul dies at 77https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-former-additional-chief-secretary-d-babu-paul-dies-at-77-5673833/

Kerala former Additional Chief Secretary D Babu Paul dies at 77

The mortal remains would be taken to Kurvillangad in Kochi for the funeral to be held on Sunday.

Kerala former Additional Chief Secretary D Babu Paul dies at 77
Babu Paul, a noted administrator and writer, was 77 and leaves behind a son and daughter.

Former Additional Chief Secretary of Kerala, D Babu Paul died early Saturday at a private hospital here. He had been admitted to the hospital last Friday for heart-related ailments.

Babu Paul, a noted administrator and writer, was 77 and leaves behind a son and daughter. His wife had predeceased him in 2000, family sources said.

Read this story in Malayalam

The mortal remains would be taken to Kurvillangad in Kochi for the funeral to be held on Sunday.

Paul, presently a member of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), was a member Ombudsman for local self-government institutions of Kerala during 2000-01.

Advertising

Before being appointed as the additional Chief Secretary from 1998-2000, the IAS officer had also served as the Vice Chancellor of Kerala University, Transport Commissioner, Chairman, Cochin Port Trust, Finance Secretary among others.

Babu Paul was the writer of the first Malayalam Bible Dictionary ‘Veda Sabda Rathnakaran’ besides being the authour of various books in English and Malayalam.

His Autobiographical Service story ‘Katha Ithuvare’ was published in 2001.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala were among those who condoled his death.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cash recovered from Jalandhar priest: SIT says cops tried to steal money, wants FIR against 2
2 India, ASEAN vow to step up ties in maritime sector, boost connectivity
3 Compensate Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims’ kin, regret isn’t enough: Pak body to UK