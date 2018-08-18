Kerala Floods: What to expect today

Heavy to very heavy rain predicted at isolated places in Kerala on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rain predicted at isolated places in Kerala on Saturday.

Intensity of rainfall activity over Kerala and some other areas reduced on Friday. Widespread rain forecast over most places in Kerala till August 20. This means that 75-100% of meteorological stations likely to receive rain. On Aug 21, 50-75% of met stations expected to have rain.

Heavy to very heavy rain predicted at isolated places in Kerala on Saturday. Rough to very rough sea conditions over southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen advised not to venture out. Heavy rain not predicted in the state for next three days.

NCMC directs mobilisation of more rescue resources

New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) directed authorities to mobilise additional resources for rescue and relief operations in Kerala. So far, the Centre has deployed 339 motorised boats, 2,800 life jackets, 1,400 lifebuoys, 27 light towers and 1,000 raincoats, a spokesperson said.

Additionally, 72 motorboats, 5,000 life jackets, 2,000 lifebuoys, 13 light towers and 1,000 raincoats are being deployed. The Railways has provided 1,20,000 water bottles and another 1,20,000 are ready to be despatched. It is also running a special train carrying 2.9 lakh litres of drinking water that will reach Kayamkulam Saturday. ENS

Celebrities, individuals pitch in with funds

Chennai: I dare you, I beg you! What do I have to do to make you read and share this? I did the #KeralaDonationChallenge. It was awesome! Will you? Please?” tweeted Tamil actor Siddharth in his efforts to raise funds for Kerala flood victims. Similar campaigns were under way in different parts of the country and abroad.

On Thursday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the entire state might have to be rebuilt. One of the steps taken towards this was the decision to hike country-made liquor prices to use the additional revenue for relief work.

As various sectors, societies and individuals began to raise funds, a film writer in Mangaluru raised Rs 1 lakh in two days, without a banner or backing of organisations. Cricketer Sanju Samson contributed Rs 15 lakh, Tamil actors Surya and brother Karthik contributed Rs 25 lakh, actor Kamal Haasan donated the same amount. Sajeesh Puthur, widower of Nipah victim Sister Lini, contributed a month’s salary to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund. ENS

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App