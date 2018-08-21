Kerala floods: UAE to donate Rs 700 crore for relief work, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday declared that the first phase of the rescue mission had reached its finality and the next phase would lay its focus on intensifying relief and rehabilitation. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday declared that the first phase of the rescue mission had reached its finality and the next phase would lay its focus on intensifying relief and rehabilitation. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be making an Rs 700-crore contribution to the Kerala flood relief fund, Chief Minister Pinirayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

A special assembly session is likely to be convened on August 30 to discuss the flood relief work. “Kerala cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to convene a special assembly session on August 30th to discuss relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Kerala after floods,” Vijayan was quoted by ANI as saying.

Vijayan also called for an all-party meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the prevailing situation in the state.

On Saturday, UAE’s Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum instructed the immediate formation of a national emergency committee tasked with providing relief assistance to the people affected by the floods in Kerala.

On Twitter, he urged everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative. “The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days,” he said.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his efforts. “A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE,” he tweeted.

PM Modi visited Kerala last week and undertook an aerial tour of the flood-affected areas along with CM Vijayan. He announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore for the state. The financial assistance announced by the PM was in addition to the Rs 100 crore announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to the state.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the dead and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the floods. Villagers whose kutcha houses had been destroyed in the floods would be provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, he added.

CM Vijayan has pegged the loses incurred by the state at Rs 19,512 crore so far. He said Kerala would require Rs 13,000 crore to repair 83,000 km of damaged roads. Over 200 people were killed in the floods and thousands have been displaced in Kerala.

