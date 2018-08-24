Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Kerala floods: State BJP says UAE didn’t announce financial aid, asks CM Vijayan to clarify

Kerala floods: State BJP says UAE didn’t announce financial aid, asks CM Vijayan to clarify

"PM Modi came and assessed the flood situation. Despite bad weather, he got in a helicopter and surveyed the destruction. Such is his commitment," state BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said.

By: IANS | Kozhikode | Published: August 24, 2018 2:24:36 pm
State BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said: "We want Vijayan to explain about this news and from where he received it." State BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said: “We want Vijayan to explain about this news and from where he received it.”

The Kerala unit of the BJP on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) did not announce financial aid of $100 million for the flood-ravaged state. It demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reveal the source who told him about the assistance.

Addressing the media here, state BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said: “We want Vijayan to explain about this news and from where he received it. After the Centre expressed reservations in accepting the aid, a vicious smear campaign was unleashed against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Read | UAE says nothing official yet, no amount of financial aid announced

Earlier this week at a press meet in the state capital, Vijayan spoke about the aid from the UAE, saying that the news was conveyed to him by Middle East business honcho, M A Yusuf Ali.

Pillai said that no central government, save Modi’s, has extended so much help to a state.

“He came and assessed the flood situation. Despite bad weather, he got in a helicopter and surveyed the destruction. Such is his commitment,” he added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement