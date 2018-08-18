Kerala floods: UAE extends helping hand, urges everyone to contribute generously

UAE Vice President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (File) UAE Vice President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (File)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday formed a committee to provide relief to the people affected in flood-ravaged Kerala. Vice President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter to make the announcement and urged “everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative.”

UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative. pic.twitter.com/7a4bHadWqa — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2018

The committee will be chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and will include representatives from the UAE’s humanitarian organisations.

The committee will also seek the help of dignitaries of the Indian resident community in the UAE. The president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed grief and extended condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the loss and damage in the Kerala floods. He also urged the citizens of UAE to extend a helping to Indians. “Ahead of Eid Al Adha, do not forget to extend a helping hand to our brothers in India,” he said.

The deadly floods in Kerala have claimed nearly 173 lives since August 8. Many people are still stranded as the rain intensified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, announced an additional grant of Rs 500 crore to Kerala, after holding a high-level meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials, and conducting an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state. The Kerala CM, meanwhile, informed the PM that the state had suffered a loss of Rs 19,512 crore, on initial assessment.

