Kerala floods: UAE cannot be considered any other nation, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Centre move to decline aid offer

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

With the central government hesitant to accept the offer of Rs 700 crore made by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi for relief and rehabilitation works in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that UAE “cannot be considered as any other nation” as “Indians, especially Keralites, have contributed immensely in their nation building.”

“As I understand, UAE on its own has proposed this aid. UAE cannot be considered as any other nation, as their rulers have underlined. Indians, especially Keralites have contributed immensely in their nation building,” Vijayan told The Indian Express in an interview.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi had telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made the offer of assistance, the Chief Minister had said earlier.

Sources in the Union Government have indicated that India would go by its existing disaster aid policy set in December 2004. India has been turning down assistance from foreign governments since then.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was quoted as saying that the Centre’s financial package for Kerala could fall far below what was required, so it should not deny others a chance to help the state after it was ravaged by torrential rains and flash floods.

TVS & Sons CEO handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. TVS & Sons CEO handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, Chief Minister Vijayan said, “I do not intend to enter into any politics over it. Let’s study and understand the nuances.”

Asked if he would take up the matter with the Prime Minister, Vijayan said: “Let’s see.”

In the interview, Vijayan also said that his government, which has completed the rescue works, would be setting the stage for building a new Kerala, instead of rebuilding the state.

“We intend to have the rehabilitation not as a work to place the former structures there. That’s why I said, instead of rebuilding we should focus on building a new Kerala. We will have comprehensive planning, we will bring expertise from different nooks and corners, and a concrete plan will be executed,” he said.

