Kerala floods: List of cancelled, diverted trains

Owing to landslips and flash floods at various sections of Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions, several trains have been cancelled/diverted/short terminated in Kerala. In this regard, the Public Relations Wing Thiruvananthapuram Division, Southern Railway has released a railway bulletin. Railway services were not affected until Thursday.

On Friday, major sections between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur were severely affected with railway tracks flooded in several areas. Train services on the railway bridge over the Periyar were also suspended after the river’s water level rose.

Following trains have been cancelled/diverted/short terminated as of August 17:

Cancelled

Train No. 16860 Mangalore – Chennai Egmore Express

Train No 16605 Mangalore Central – Nagercoil Jn Ernad express

Train No.16649 Mangalore – Nagercoil Parasuram Express

Train No. 22609 Mangalore – Coimbatore Express

Train No. 12081 Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express

Train No.16308 Kannur – Alappuzha Express

Train No. 66611/66612 Palakkad–Ernakulam MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services

Partially Cancelled

Train No. 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express that left Hazrat Nizamuddin on August 14 may be short terminated at Kozhikkode.

Train No. 12618 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Express may be short terminated at Kozhikkode on August 17.

Train No. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Trivandrum Netravathi Express may be short terminated at Kozhikode on August 17.

Train No. 22149 Ernakulam – Pune Jn Express that started from Kozhikkode at 08.50 hrs on August 17.

Train No. 56324 Mangalore – Coimbatore Passenger that started on August 17 is partially cancelled between Kozhikkode and Coimbatore

Train No. 12218 Chandigarh – Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express that left on August 15 is terminated at Kozhikkode and partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Kochuveli.

Train No. 18567 Visakhapatnam – Kollam Express, that left on August 16 is terminated at Coimbatore and will be partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Kollam. It will return as Train No. 18568 Kollam – Visakhapatnam Express from Coimbatore on August 17.

Additional Passengers Specials

A Passenger special train is being operated from Ernakulam Jn to Thiruvananthapuram central via Alappuzha on August 17.

Stoppages: Kumbalam, Turavur, Cherthala, Mararikulam, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Cheppad, Karunagapally, Sasthankotta, Perinad, Kollam, Mayyanad, Paravur, Varkala, Kadakkavur, Chirayinkeezh, Murukkumpuzha, Kazhakuttam, Kochuveli.

A Passenger Special is being operated from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam Jn via Alappuzha. This will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 09:00 am (Instead of 08.30 am on August 17).

Stoppages: Kochuveli, Kazhakuttam, Murukkumpuzha, Chirayinkeezh, Kadakkavur, Varkala, Paravur, Mayyanad, Kollam, Perinad, Sasthankotta, Karunagapally, Cheppad, Haripad, Ampalapuzha, Alappuzha, Mararikulam, Cherthala, Turavur, Kumbalam.

A Passenger special will start from Ernakulam Jn to Thiruvananthapuram via Alappuzha at 11:00 am (August 17). This train will stop at all the stations between Ernakulam Jn and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

This will connect passengers to Ananthapuri Express (Thiruvananthapuram Central to Chennai Egmore).

