Kerala floods: Three dead in marooned mental hospital in Thrissur

Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva. (REUTERS) Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva. (REUTERS)

As water finally began retreating from Chalakudy, one of the worst affected regions, the municipal town in Kerala’s Thrissur district looked like a war zone on Saturday. There were collapsed houses, washed-away cars, swollen bodies of domestic animals, and uprooted trees, poisonous snakes that came with flood waters from faraway forests slithering in flooded courtyards.

At a marooned mental hospital near the town, three people were found dead due to lack of timely care. The western part of the area towards the coastline, however, remains marooned. “So many people are stranded there…the number of distress calls have come down but the situation there is grim, like Chengannur,” said Vidya R, a rescue work volunteer and a government official based in Thrissur, referring to another flood-ravaged area.

Elsewhere, volunteers in disaster management cells and district administration rescue workers were unable to reach many parts of the battered North Paravur area in Ernakulam district due to strong currents. Massive rescue and relief operations were seen in Chengannur on Saturday but hundreds of families remain stranded along the banks of the overflowing Pamba river.

At Nelliyampathy, in Palakkad district, more than 5,000 people remain stranded, while Idukki, one of the most affected districts, also remain cut off from the mainland, with reports of camps and households facing a severe shortage of food and provisions.

Chalakudy resident Paulose V, a trader, said, “The Chalakudy river, which takes increased flow from Peringalkuthu dam, overflows every year, but not to this level. (With the river in spate) the currents were so strong that most people could not leave home and escape.”

Paulose, who had come to see his furniture shop on Saturday, estimated his losses at Rs 25 lakh. “The whole ground floor was under water; not a single unit can be sold. All traders in town have incurred heavy losses,” he said.

At Divine Retreat Centre near Chalakudy, around 1,500 people remain trapped in several buildings for the last three days. They were rescued today. Navy’s rescue team reached food, water and medical care for some of them lodged at a mental hospital, attached to the retreat centre. “We were in trouble on Wednesday night itself,” said Aloysius Joseph, a staff worker at the centre. “As water level rose, we all went to the first floor. There was no water and food, as the kitchen got submerged first. Whenever a rescue helicopter flew over, we all raised alarm. On Friday afternoon, they dropped bread and water bottles.”

He said there was a scramble for bread but everyone was given one slice. “We each had a single drink of water on Friday. On Saturday, local groups supplied food and water.

At Santhapuram village near Chalakudy, some people had returned to see the damages. “We have to depend on others for food and water — everything is lost at home,” L Melvin said. On Saturday, two teams of Navy and Coast Guard rescued several people and supplied food to others who are still stuck on upper storeys of their flooded houses. A Navy rescue team member said they are coordinating with local people.

In North Paravur area of Ernakulam district, hundreds of families remain stranded. They couldn’t be reached over phone, and volunteers said shortage of drinking water is the main threat. Bad weather conditions futher limited aerial operations in these areas today.

In Chengannur, rescue missions failed to reach many areas in boats. There were also reports of families refusing to emerge from what they feel is a safe area. Air Force planes dropped supplies on Saturday evening, too. Besides dozens of powerful boats brought by fishermen, four helicopters, five military boats and 65 fishing boats are part of operations, apart from a 100-member Army team.

