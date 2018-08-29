Kerala floods: Thousands volunteer for clean-up drive in Kuttanad

Areas in lower Kuttanad remain waterlogged. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Areas in lower Kuttanad remain waterlogged. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A massive post-flood cleaning drive began in Kuttanad, known as Kerala’s granary and for its backwater tourism, on Tuesday. Around 55,000 volunteers joined the drive. Students, daily farm workers, carpenters, electricians and plumbers from across Kerala went from house to house, removing mud, restoring power and water connections, and repairing doors and windows.

With water from the eastern hills and central Kerala flooding Kuttanad, which is 2.2 metres below sea level, 2 lakh people have been languishing in relief camps since August 15. With water in the houses for nearly two weeks, several structures are in danger. P Sajith is part of a nine-member team of electricians who came from Perinthalmanna in Malappuram under the initiative of CPM. “We are inspecting the electrical wiring in houses,” he said. As many as 600 volunteers have come from Kanjikuzhy region in Alappuzha. They have brought cleaning material.

S Binu, a daily worker, said, “I have risked loss of income to come here because I felt our intervention was essential. CPM will arrange our accommodation.” Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who joined the mission at Kainakari, said 60,000 houses and 40,000 buildings had to be made ready for dwelling. “The response was encouraging,’’ he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App