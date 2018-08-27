This is how the temple town of Sabarimala looks now

The river which rarely has more than knee-deep water during most of the year, has now breached the banks on both sides. (Source: Unni, Travancore Dewaswom Board) The river which rarely has more than knee-deep water during most of the year, has now breached the banks on both sides. (Source: Unni, Travancore Dewaswom Board)

Sabarimala is one of the biggest pilgrim centres in South India with the Ayyappa temple in the Periyar Tiger Reserve drawing at least 50 million visitors every year. However, the Kerala floods are likely to impact the pilgirmage this year as photos from the base shows the Pampa river flowing way beyond its original path.

The river which rarely has more than knee-deep water during most of the year, has now breached the banks on both sides. Some of the facilities like the cloak tower and public conveniences have clearly been damages. Even along the road, there are multiple landslides that have wreaked havoc.

Earlier, State Tourism and Devasom Minister K Surendran said the flooding on the Pamba river had caused huge damage to the temple town and its infrastructure. The Indian Army is, meanwhile, expected to build two bailey bridges to facilitate restart of the pilgrimage. The Onam darshan was called of because of the said damage.

According to the temple authorities, the floods have caused damage worth Rs 100 crore to its infrastructure.

The sluice gates of two dams that form a part of the Sabarigiri project were opened after heavy rains and subsequent floods ravaged places in and around the temple town. However, all the religious rituals of the temple are going on, IANS reported on Friday.

With IANS inputs

