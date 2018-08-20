Kerala floods: Telangana IAS officers to donate a day’s salary towards Kerala relief fund

Army rescue and relief operating from Chendamangalam unit. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 20-08-2018, Cochin) Army rescue and relief operating from Chendamangalam unit. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 20-08-2018, Cochin)

Telangana IAS Officers’ Association Monday said it has resolved to contribute at least one day salary of the serving officers to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Expressing concern at the loss of lives and hardship faced by the people in the floods, the association extended solidarity and support for the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out in the state.

“The Telangana State IAS Officers’ Association further resolved to contribute at least one day salary of the serving IAS officers in Telangana to the CM Relief Fund of Kerala as a small contribution to the rescue, relief and rehabilitation work,” a statement issued by the association said.

Telangana Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 25 crore to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram as assistance for the state government’s flood relief activities.

