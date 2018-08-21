Kerala floods: Stranded child fights trauma, captures deluge on paper

Sinikuttan with his drawing. (Photo: Rineesh Thiruvallur) Sinikuttan with his drawing. (Photo: Rineesh Thiruvallur)

In a pencil drawing he sketched after he was forced into a relief home by floods that sank Kundoor village, Sinikuttan,8, has captured the trauma of 150 people who were stuck with him on the roof of a two-storey building for three days.

In a corner of the sketch is an image of a flagpole with the Tricolour flying at full mast — indicating that the families were forced out of homes by the floods on Independence Day. In the drawing, the flag is flying just above the water level and the water is almost touching the roof on which the people are stranded.

In the drawing is also a corner where dozens of children are waving to catch the attention of helicopters flying overhead.

“I am still hoarse from shouting to catch the attention of the helicopters. Nobody saw us. There were snakes and animals in the water,” says Sinikuttan, now in a camp along with 500 others as their village in Chalakudy region of Thrissur district remains under water.

“Sinikuttan has changed in the last few days since we were stranded on the roof of our neighbour’s house. He is now scared of water and has difficulty sleeping. The trauma is still alive in his mind,” says his mother Remya, who is bringing up Sinikuttan and his brother Manikuttan, 4, while their father earns a living in another town. “When we came to the relief camp, we were happy that we had escaped alive. Now, we realise that we have nothing to go back to in our homes. Everything is ruined.”

The floods have abated and people are now seeing the enormity of their losses and the Herculean task ahead in rebuilding their lives.

At the relief camp in Kundoor, there are at least three families who were busy preparing for weddings when the calamity struck.

“The day the floods hit was the day we carried purchases of gold and other items home for my daughter’s wedding scheduled for September 10. Everything is gone now. We have not even been able to tell the groom’s side about our situation,” says Rekha, a middle-aged woman at the Kundoor camp.

Being one of the most inaccessible relief camps in Thrissur, the Kundoor camp signifies a problem that exists in flood relief work. While camps located near big towns like Thrissur receive a lot of relief material, the flow of such material has not started to reach the remote camps. Women at Kundoor received no supplies of sanitary pads in a first consignment of medical supplies sent to the camp on Sunday despite Thrissur officials burning the midnight oil to disperse medical supplies far and wide.

“There is a problem with taking supplies to remote areas because the access routes are still cut off and there are few volunteers to do the work,” says Dr Raveendran, a professor in Thrissur involved with the relief work.

In areas where the relief supply is taking its time to reach, there are signs of growing disenchantment with local elected representatives.

“People have come from far-off places and waded through chest deep water to deliver supplies but our local councillor has not been seen since the floods. He is telling people that we should have left our homes and fled before the floods arrived. Let him come for votes we will show him,” says Balan, who has been staying at the camp.

As the waters have receded and life is slowly getting back on track, a drive from Thrissur to southern Kerala on Monday was filled with sights people cleaning homes and shops run over by the floodwaters.

Psychiatric experts believe special programmes will be needed to help address the trauma of loss of homes and property. “Indian society has the capability to bounce back quickly from the shock of such events because there is a big safety net of friends and family. We saw this during a recent cyclone and other events in Kerala,” says Dr K R Shaji, professor at Thrissur government medical college.

