Kerala floods: State considers interest-free loans for traders

The Kerala government on Friday announced more relief measures for the flood-hit people of the state even as it tried to restore its ravaged civic infrastructure.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the government was considering interest-free loan up to Rs 10 lakh for traders, dairy farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs who had suffered massive losses in the flood. “The traditional industrial and trade sectors have faced a severe setback. The government has asked banks to give moratorium for one-and-a-half years on loans,’’ he said.

Vijayan said that families in relief camps would be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 when they return home. The amount will be credited in their bank accounts.

He also said that 31 per cent of the flooded houses had been cleaned and made ready for occupation. Of 25.6 lakh power connections that had gone defunct, 23.36 lakh have been restored.

Indicating that more people are returning home from relief camps, the CM said that the number of people in the camps had come down to 8,69,724 on Friday from 10,40,688 the previous day.

He said the office of the CM would function on Saturday (Onam) as continuous effort was required to overcome the crisis.

