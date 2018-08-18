Kerala floods: Some hospitals shut, others fear oxygen shortage

Wayanad: Disaster Management team rescues flood-hit people at Vithiri in Wayanad on Friday, Aug 11, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_11_2018_000029B) Wayanad: Disaster Management team rescues flood-hit people at Vithiri in Wayanad on Friday, Aug 11, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_11_2018_000029B)

The health sector in flood-hit Kerala faces a grim situation. Some government and private hospitals in affected areas were closed, while hospitals elsewhere were apprehensive of oxygen shortage if the transport crisis persisted for two more days.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that some government hospitals in affected areas were closed. “Doctors are finding it difficult to reach the institutes. As road traffic has been affected in the flood, we are planning to airlift oxygen cylinders and other necessary provisions to hospitals,” she said. She added that all hospital had stocked adequate provisions, including medicines. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

P K Muhammed Rasheed of Kerala Private Hospital Managements Association said that the collapse of road network and transportation had affected the functioning of hospitals. “Most hospitals have oxygen supply for one or two days. If the crisis is not resolved, we are heading towards a major emergency situation,” he said. In the last two days, two private hospitals in Pathanamthitta district called for supply of fuel and other provisions to keep emergency care running.

