Kerala floods: As crisis deepens, several open up homes to victims

Rescue operations in Kochi. Flood death toll at 94. (File) Rescue operations in Kochi. Flood death toll at 94. (File)

As the count of flood-hit people and relief camps keeps rising with the water, several prominent people have opened up their houses to those displaced by the calamity. Malayalam actor Tovino said in a Facebook post, “I am at my house at Irinjalakuda (Thrissur district). Here, water level has not gone up alarmingly. Seeing it as nearby safe location, anyone can come to my house…’’

He also urged Keralites in Karnataka to rush provisions to 23,000 people lodged in relief camps in Wayanad, which is cut off from the rest of Kerala after landslides hit three roads to the hilly district. Actor Vishak G A offered his house at Thiruvananthapuram for housing a relief camp. “The district administration has contacted me saying that they have rescued a few persons from Pathanamthitta, who were being airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram.”

State Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal said she would give her house at Kollam for lodging the affected people. It can accommodate ten persons, she said, adding that it is time to show compassion towards others. Doha-based mediaperson Sankar C G put up a Facebook post with his mobile number, “My house in Kollam remains vacant…Those who lost house in rain can stay there till the calamity is over. Some 15 to 20 persons can stay there…”

