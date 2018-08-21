Kerala floods: Schoolgirl offers land to relief pool

Submerged houses in Kerala. (Reuters Photo) Submerged houses in Kerala. (Reuters Photo)

Moved by the Kerala tragedy, a higher secondary student in the state has expressed her willingness to hand over one acre from her family property to the government’s relief pool.

Swaha, 16, student of Shenoy Memorial Higher Secondary school in Payyanur in North Kerala, has chipped in one acre of land, valued around Rs 50 lakh.

On Monday, Swaha wrote to the Chief Minister, expressing her desire to contribute the land to the government. She has also made her brother Brahma, a Class IX student, a signatory of the decision. Their father K Sankaran is a farmer who owns ten acres of land. “I was moved by the news about flood victims. I thought we should contribute in our own way,’’ said Swaha.

Sankaran said he would go by the decision the children. “They had asked for my opinion and I did not no. I have nine other acres of land, which is also meant for them.’

Sankaran said both the children received home schooling till the age of 14. “They were enrolled in regular school at Class IX,’’ he said.

Church offers space to bury Hindu man

Chengannur: A Catholic church in Idukki has allotted space in its cemetery for the burial of a Hindu, who died at a relief camp.

The body of M Subramanian, 67 was buried at the cemetery of St Anne’s Church, Pallivasal in Idukki on Sunday. Bedridden for years, Subramanian was moved to the camp following a landslide near his house at Pallivasal. A farm worker, his family owned only four cents of land. There was no place to bury his body.

Panchayat member Jincy Babu said parish priest Fr Shinto Thomas came up with the idea of giving cemetery space for Subramanian’s burial. “Thomas had visited Subramanian at the camp.” Fr Thomas was not available for comments.

However, Fr Justine Madathiparambil, vicar general of Catholic diocese of Vijayapuram, said it is a humane act during an hour of crisis. “When the parish priest sought the opinion on allowing burial of the Hindu man at the Church cemetery, Bishop Sebastian Thekkecheril allowed it without any hesitation,” he said.

