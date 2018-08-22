Kerala floods LIVE updates: Pinarayi Vijayan seeks Rs 2,600 crore special package; Centre likely to turn down UAE offer

With rescue operations almost coming to an end in Kerala, the state government is now faced with the ominous task of restoring and repairing infrastructure that was destroyed in the floods and landslides. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday sought Rs 2,600 crore assistance from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation work. He also announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be contributing Rs 700 crore towards the flood relief efforts in the state. But despite the offer, the government may turn it down as India has not been accepting foreign aid money since 2004. In the past 14 years, India has refused aid from Russia, US and Japan for Uttarakhand floods in 2013, and for the Kashmir earthquake in 2005 and floods in Kashmir in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit last week, had announced an assistance of Rs 500 crore in addition to the Rs 100 crore announced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Over 200 people have reportedly been killed in the floods and thousands have been displaced in Kerala. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has pegged the loses incurred by the state at Rs 19,512 crore so far. A special assembly session will be held on August 30 to discuss relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, Vijayan said. India will have to turn down UAE's offer for the flood relief contribution of Rs 700 crore due to a policy made in 2014.
