Thursday, August 23, 2018
Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to review relief camps, visits Chengannur

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's exercise to review relief camps comes a day after reports suggested that the Centre government is not keen on accepting UAE's Rs 700-crore financial assistance. The CM, however, refused to be drawn into any controversy over it.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 12:55:01 pm
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on Thursday reviewing the condition of relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy. Over 10 lakh people, including 2.12 lakh women and 1 lakh children below 12 years of age, are taking shelter in 3,200 relief camps.

The CM’s review exercise comes a day after reports suggested that the government is not keen on accepting UAE’s Rs 700-crore financial assistance.  Vijayan, however, refused to be drawn into a controversy over it.

“As I understand, UAE on its own has proposed this aid. UAE cannot be considered as any other nation, as their rulers have underlined. Indians, especially Keralites have contributed immensely in their nation-building. Having said this, I do not intend to enter into any politics over it. Let’s study and understand the nuances,” he said in an interview with The Indian Express.

With rescue operations coming to an end in the flood-ravaged state, the focus has now shifted to relief and rehabilitation.

Kerala is facing its worst floods in nearly a century that has left at least 231 people dead, and forced 3.14 lakh people out of their homes. The Centre has declared this calamity of ‘severe nature’.

 

Live Blog

Kerala floods: Pinarayi Vijayan will review the condition of relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy. Follow live updates 

12:55 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Clean-up operations across Kerala at full swing

The government has set up a control room in Thiruvananthapuram to coordinate the cleaning process across the state. According to PTI, civic bodies have been consigned with the task of managing the work.

Haritha Kerala Mission, a mission integrating waste management, organic farming and water resources management, plans to deploy 50 high-power pump sets in different areas by tomorrow to pace up the cleaning process.

12:39 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar sanctions Rs 5 crore to Kerala

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar sanctions Rs 5 Crores as towards Kerala CM’s relief fund for Kerala flood relief operations, as per ANI.

12:26 (IST) 23 Aug 2018
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits relief camps in Chengannur

(Souce: ANI )

CM Vijayan had earlier asked a special package of Rs 2,600 crore from the Centre. So far the Central government has granted Rs 600 crore for relief works. A special assembly session will also be held on August 30 to discuss relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

