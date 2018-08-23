Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to review relief camps, visits Chengannur

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on Thursday reviewing the condition of relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy. Over 10 lakh people, including 2.12 lakh women and 1 lakh children below 12 years of age, are taking shelter in 3,200 relief camps.

The CM’s review exercise comes a day after reports suggested that the government is not keen on accepting UAE’s Rs 700-crore financial assistance. Vijayan, however, refused to be drawn into a controversy over it.

“As I understand, UAE on its own has proposed this aid. UAE cannot be considered as any other nation, as their rulers have underlined. Indians, especially Keralites have contributed immensely in their nation-building. Having said this, I do not intend to enter into any politics over it. Let’s study and understand the nuances,” he said in an interview with The Indian Express.

With rescue operations coming to an end in the flood-ravaged state, the focus has now shifted to relief and rehabilitation.

Kerala is facing its worst floods in nearly a century that has left at least 231 people dead, and forced 3.14 lakh people out of their homes. The Centre has declared this calamity of ‘severe nature’.