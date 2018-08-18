Kerala floods: Here’s how you can send relief material to rain-battered state

A woman cries as she holds her son after they were evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva in the southern state of Kerala A woman cries as she holds her son after they were evacuated from a flooded area in Aluva in the southern state of Kerala

The flood situation in Kerala continues to remain grim as several people have been marooned in their own houses, without food, water, electricity and other basic supplies. The state has suffered massive damage in past few days due to torrential rains and flooding, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself admitting that the path to recovery will be an arduous one. Many people have lost their homes and have been shifted to relief camps.

Following this, people from across the country are doing their bit in assisting Kerala. After taking stock of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an additional relief of Rs 500 crore. He also declared compensation for victims’ kin and injured. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also requested people to make generous contributions towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The relief camps set in Kerala is in need of essentials like medicines, sanitary napkins, bedsheets, sanitisers, water cans, buckets, toiletries etc. Essential items can also be dropped at different district control rooms. The collector of Kannur, in a Facebook post, requested people to join hands to help those displaced by Kerala floods. The essential items can be dropped or sent to Control Room, Collectorate, Kannur – 670002, Phone no. 9446682300, 04972700645. Online orders can be address to the Control Room in Kannur, the collector added.

In Ernakulam, the district administration has joined hands with Anbodu Kochi, an NGO, and has rolled out an initiative called #DoForKerala. They have centres set up across India

Here is a list of relief collection centres that have been set up across the country.

Delhi

*An aircraft has been arranged to send relief materials to Kerala. The collection is happening at ILT parking outside Supreme Court. For any details contact 9711943928.

*Food and money is also accepted at Norka Development office at Kerala House, New Delhi. Contact: 09446993823, 01123360350

*Uday Foundation is collecting relief materials to send it to Kerala.

Good morning Delhi. Second shipment ready. Today please consider donating medicines, rice, cooking oil, pulses, salt, sugar and milk powder. Collection centre: Uday Foundation, 113A/1, Adchini, New Delhi 110017. (Reena Sen 9599635450) #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/D8Q5HHUqUH — Uday Foundation (@udayfoundation) August 18, 2018

Kolkata

A collection centre for Kerala flood relief has been set up in Kolkata at the following address:

Indian pluralism foundation

47 a, Shakespeare Sarani

2b kundalia tower

kolkata – 700017

Contact ( 9051312323, 9903313210, 9831041884, 9830786771, 9830342584)

Not for profit organisations, Goonj and Oxfam are also collecting essentials for survivors in Kerala.

Hyderabad

Relief material is being collected at SMR Vinay City, Bolarum Road, Miyapur (900035188, 9703503573, 8886555226, 9840921173), The English and Foreign Languages University, near Sitaphalmandi Overbridge (8086869573, 9746286425, 91775096030), Banjara Hilla, Flat No 6-3-594/10A, Anand Nagar (7842216157, 8790408101, 8606821009), Tata Institute of Social Sciences, NIRD Road, Rajendranagar (73820922647, 7995926635, 9633134831, 8547930466)

Bengaluru

The collection is happening at these centres:

Sankara Eye Hospital Kundalahali Gate, Varthur Main Road (9739011685); Avohi, Venus Building, Kalyana Mandapa Road, Jakkasandra Ext, Koramangala (9731980066); Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, 12 Main, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar (7001663618, 9740233244); Tanzeb, 4017, First Cross Road, Stage 2, Domlur (9916900719); Keli Cultural Association, Pruksa Silvana, Nimbekaipura Road, Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road (9945481192); Midway City Owners Association, Concorde Midway City, Basapura Road, Hosa Road Junction (9964741820, 8041234875); Ganga Vertica, Neeladri main Road, Electronic City (8867846625)

Chennai

Lotus Exotic Journeys, 33/17, Thomas Nagar, Little Mount, Saidapet, Chennai – 15. (9789053919)

