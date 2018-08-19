Kerala floods: From a stranded groom to an expat on holiday, NDRF team reaches out

Wayanad: NDRF personnel rescue the flood-hit people in Wayanad, Kerala. Wayanad: NDRF personnel rescue the flood-hit people in Wayanad, Kerala.

“Sir, it is my wedding tomorrow. I have to reach Tiruvalla somehow. I have been stuck here for two days. Please help me get out,” Anish K, who works as a finance executive in London, tells NDRF commandant Aditya Prathap Singh on Saturday at Urakam village in Thrissur district of Kerala.

“Our priority is to rescue people. But don’t worry, we will do something to ensure you get married tomorrow,” the NDRF commandant tells the young man. Anish is among four persons trying to travel to central Kerala from Thrissur, who have been stuck at Urakam village, some 20 km from Thrissur, because the stretch of road they are taking to get to Irinjalakuda town — and further on to Ernakulam — is inundated. The NDRF team led by commandant Singh that arrived in Urakam in an effort to get to the flooded Chalakudy area nearby — after landing in Coimbatore early Friday morning – eventually rescued 22 people stranded in the bus. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

Anish’s travel companion, on account of the flood and flight diversions after the shutting of the Kochi airport, is Sashikumar, a middle-aged man returning from Kuwait to celebrate Onam at his home in Kodungallur. The duo landed at Coimbatore airport three days earlier and were traveling by a taxi on Thursday when the flood waters at Urakam halted their journey.

They had been told that it was possible to get across the expanse of flood water in a big truck or bus. On Friday night, they had in fact boarded one of two buses trying to ferry people across the chest high expanse of water but had to be rescued from the bus that stalled mid-water.

The NDRF team led by commandant Singh that arrived in Urakam in an effort to get to the flooded Chalakudy area nearby — after landing in Coimbatore early Friday morning – eventually rescued 22 people stranded in the bus. After staying the night at the home of a relative of Sashikumar, the young groom had returned to try his luck again at crossing the flood water, only to find that the water level had gone up in the night.

At mid-day on Friday, with the rains abating in Kerala, NDRF personnel eased some of the anxiety of the young groom by agreeing to take him and Sashikumar across the water while venturing on a fresh round of the stranded villages around Urakam.

“We want to help you get married,” says an NDRF personnel on the boat that Anish is allowed to board.

While a team of 120 NDRF personnel arrived on Friday in Kerala via Coimbatore to help in the flood rescue in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, the group — divided into three teams — has found it hard to get to their designated disaster locations with the floods hindering travel by road.

On Friday, a 40-man NDRF team deployed for Ernakulam was forced to return to Thrissur following warnings that it was too dangerous to cross many of the flooded bridges and roads enroute. The team was deployed again on Saturday to Chalakudy but was halted at Urakam by the flood waters. The NDRF team — comprising personnel drawn from various parts of the country — is heavily dependent on local guides and the administration for the execution of the rescue missions. “We have received good support from the local administration and all our needs have been met,” says the NDRF commandant.

However, a shortage of petrol supplies and fears that fuels tanks in petrol stations have been damaged by the floods delayed rescue operations near Urakam. A local village officer intervened in the end to ensure that petrol was supplied to the NDRF motor rafts waiting to launch operations.

“They arrived at 4 am on Friday morning and worked till 2 am on Saturday. They were back at dawn to resume the rescue which they had halted because there were no local people to guide them to the places where people are stranded,” says Vijay Kumar a Urakam resident.

“One of the things that is different in this rescue operation is the role played by the local people. They have not been waiting for the NDRF to arrive to begin rescuing people. They are using improvised floatation devices and doing work too,” says Shriniwas, assistant commandant of an NDRF team in Thrissur. The NDRF rescue teams have been deployed around Kerala as per the requisition of the deputy collectors of the flood affected districts.

