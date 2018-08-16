Kerala floods: Everything we know so far

Rescue operations in Kochi. Flood death toll 67. (PTI Photo) Rescue operations in Kochi. Flood death toll 67. (PTI Photo)

At least 264 people have been killed in Kerala in rain-related incidents since May 29. As the flood situation continued to deteriorate in the state, as many as 33 dams have opened their shutters to release excess water due to heavy rain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan again Thursday morning and assured to provide full assistance to combat the severe flood situation.

“We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala,” the PM tweeted.

# The Cabinet Secretary chaired a high-level meeting on PM Modi’s instructions to oversee the rescue and relief operations in Kerala. The Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF have been asked to mobilise additional manpower, boats and helicopters to scale up the operations. Food packets and drinking water are also being rushed.

# The Central Water Commission will be monitoring the situation at Mullaperiyar dam in view of rising water level and continued heavy inflow of rainwater. The Kerala Chief Minister’s Office said they are releasing water whenever it reaches the highest storage level. In other areas, water is being released from dams in phases before it breaches the limit. “We have been releasing water from dams in different stages since beginning considering the extreme weather situation but Mullaperiyar dam was released only after it touched 142 ft, leading to intensified water discharge and impact. In Kuttanad, we are anticipating a rise in water level, also in areas like Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Chengannur,” the CMO said.

Kochi: An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi on Tuesday 14th Aug 2018. (Navy Photo via PTI) Kochi: An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi on Tuesday 14th Aug 2018. (Navy Photo via PTI)

# The CMO has requested petroleum companies to ensure adequate supply of fuel for operating boats engaged in relief efforts. Telecommunication companies have also been told to maintain services despite the challenges.

# A total of 52 teams from central forces including the Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and NRDF are already engaged in rescue and relief works. An additional force of forty NRDF teams will arrive in Kerala soon. The state has contacted commando units and they will also be deployed soon, the CMO said. Ten more Indian Air Force helicopters will be made available for rescue operations soon, it added.

# The MeT forecast says heavy rain will continue in Kerala. Thousands of people are stranded across the state. Idukki district is completely cut off from the mainland with roads along the hill range washed away or damaged in landslides.

# Kerala’s flood situation continues to be critical, almost every other village in the state are affected in this deluge, according to the CMO. Rail services from Thiruvananthapuram have been suspended as the water level is steadily increasing.

Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area near Kochi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area near Kochi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

# The CMO urged people to not panic. “Evacuate homes if there are orders from state agencies, we are closely working with Centre too,” it said.

# Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to PM Modi and requested him to “massively increase deployment of the Army and Navy”. “Kerala is in great pain. I spoke to PM and requested him to massively increase deployment of the Army & Navy. I also said that it is critical that he gives the state special financial assistance as this is a tragedy without parallel in Kerala’s history,” Gandhi tweeted.

# On Wednesday, a red alert has been sounded in all 14 districts of the state. Officials had said that 85,399 people have been moved to relief camps. Transport services have been disrupted with floodwaters cutting off access to road links and inundating railway tracks and entering into Kochi airport.

# Officials said a holiday has been declared for educational institutions in all districts barring Kasaragod while colleges and universities have postponed exams.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd