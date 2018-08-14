Kerala floods: As the water recedes, an island clings onto a crumbling bridge, and their lives

A man sits by the teeming waters of the Chalakudy River which joins the Periyar near the island of Kozhithuruth. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) A man sits by the teeming waters of the Chalakudy River which joins the Periyar near the island of Kozhithuruth. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Far, far away from the maddening crowds of Kochi is the island of Kozhithuruth, which literally means ‘chicken island’ in Malayalam. Perched at the confluence of two of Kerala’s life-sustaining rivers – the Periyar and the Chalakudy River – the island’s geographical location is a rarity in itself. The tranquillity and the stillness it offers is unparalleled, perhaps with enough potential to serve the cravings of the average tourist Malayali. And yet, the same geography spells doom, day in and day out, for Kozhithuruth and its 180-odd families. When the rivers overflow, often with the water thrust into them through the shutters of the reservoirs built on them, the hearts of the island’s residents begin to race. They stare with utmost trepidation as the water, inch by inch and brick by brick, closes in on their front yards, their homes and finally their lives.

At a time when Kerala is confronted with an unprecedented monsoon tragedy, it’s perhaps important to understand why islands like Kozhithuruth are a ticking time-bomb. Years of government neglect in strengthening infrastructure, building livelihood opportunities and above all, checking trespassing with nature’s might lays bare the serious fault lines that could one day push the island’s population into an impending tragedy.

Inaugurated in 1989, this stone bridge is the only lifeline for the people of Kozhithuruth. The islanders say it is in a perilous condition. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) Inaugurated in 1989, this stone bridge is the only lifeline for the people of Kozhithuruth. The islanders say it is in a perilous condition. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Tethered by a decaying bridge

The only way to enter the island of Kozhithuruth is through a 30-year-old stone bridge that runs over a stream of the Chalakudy river. The other option, that existed before the bridge came into being, was transportation by wooden canoes (vanchi in Malayalam) which has since been abandoned, especially during the monsoon when rivers are in spate. Thus, for a whole variety of reasons, the island’s residents see the bridge as their ‘lifeline’, the link that tethers them to the mainland.

Follow India weather LIVE updates

For quite sometime now, the islanders have had serious apprehensions about the structural capacity of the bridge, whose pillars, they claim, are crumbling day by day against the flow of rushing water. “The bridge is our lifeline. We have been demanding a stronger bridge for years, but nobody’s listening to us. Bit by bit, it (the bridge) is decomposing. If one day, it collapses, which it will, we will be left isolated and cut-off,” says Natesan, a fisherman whose house stands perpendicularly to the bridge by the side of the stream.

The bridge, inaugurated in 1989, in its present condition is only wide enough for a single vehicle to pass. Designed in a way to withstand small currents, the islanders say the bridge can no longer resist the waters which have gained notoriety in recent years.

“Valare dayaneeyamaya avsthayanu (It’s in an extremely pitiable condition),” Shaiju, who deals with a furniture business, speaks of the stone bridge. “If a strong current comes in, it’s possible that it could lead to an accident. So along with strengthening the bridge, the authorities must raise the height of the road leading up to it so that there are less chances of flooding.”

A home in Kozhithuruth still surrounded by water. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) A home in Kozhithuruth still surrounded by water. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

Gowri Dineshan, another resident, chimed in, “If the bridge goes, our lives go with it. For any medical emergency, to take our children to the doctor, don’t we need the bridge?”

Three dams, two rivers and an island

This year, on an unprecedented scale, shutters of 24 of Kerala’s dams and reservoirs had to be opened to release excess water, which further led to almost all of the state’s perennial water sources flowing in spate, and often above danger limits. That includes both the Periyar and the Chalakudy River. For Kozhithuruth, which witnesses the meeting-point of the two rivers, the opening of reservoirs has far-reaching consequences. Last week, the water level in both the rivers rose gradually and substantially when shutters of the Idamalayar (on the Periyar) and the Sholayar and Peringalkoothu (both on the Chalakudy River) hydel projects were thrown open. On Thursday morning, abetted by heavy showers, the rising river-waters drove the islanders into a state of panic.

“On Wednesday night, we could see the water collecting in our front-yard. It was raining heavily. We couldn’t sleep that night. By morning, we realised something was wrong because the water just kept rising, step by step. It started entering our homes. We piled up appliances like TV and fridge on top to avoid getting wet. By then, police and village officials had come rushing to take us to the relief camp. We didn’t think twice, we just ran,” says Gowri Dineshan, a home-maker.

A villager points to the height till which the water rose last week. Markers on trees and house walls are everywhere in Kozhithuruth. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) A villager points to the height till which the water rose last week. Markers on trees and house walls are everywhere in Kozhithuruth. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

In fact, at most houses on the island, the water-level markers can be distinctly identified. These markers can be seen on outer walls, inside bedrooms and even on the groundnut trees in the front-yards.

After four days of flooding, the waters finally receded by Sunday evening, prompting the residents to return to their homes from the relief-camp to take stock of damages. But they have newer fears to combat.

An old woman was seen advising her neighbour, “Make sure you sprinkle some kerosene and fog all the rooms. Snakes may have crawled in, along with the water.”

Of rising debts and falling livelihoods

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten,” counts 51-year-old Pushpa Thambi, pointing to the bricks of her uncemented home.

The height of ten bricks (katta in Malayalam) is how Pushpa alludes to the level of water that entered her modest two-bedroom home on the island from the nearby stream. Even the smallest of water-spurt in either of the two rivers can inundate Pushpa’s home in just a matter of hours. She’s aware of that.

“My life is the hardest on the island. No rescue officer comes to our home. They come to the main road, and then turn away. We are trying to sell this house and move away somewhere else safer. But who would buy our home, located in a marsh like this?,” she asks.

Pushpa, 51, leads the mud trail to her uncemented home at the edge of the island. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) Pushpa, 51, leads the mud trail to her uncemented home at the edge of the island. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

It’s been days since it has rained in these parts, but Karthu’s home is still surrounded by water. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) It’s been days since it has rained in these parts, but Karthu’s home is still surrounded by water. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

It’s true. A narrow mud trail, passing by the edge of the stream, leads to the homes of Pushpa and her neighbour, Karthu. It’s been two days since it has rained in these parts of Ernakulam district, but grimy water, feeding weeds, surrounds both the houses. Plastic bottles, fallen leaves and pieces of wood float around in the water. A putrid smell hangs heavy in the air.

Families like that of Pushpa, falling below the poverty line, have struggled hard to raise their homes, borrowing cash from money-lenders at exorbitant interest rates. Meeting expenses of their daughters’ weddings or funding their sons’ education are additional challenges. A majority of the island’s men are fishermen who sell their catch to meet daily expenses. But for more than a month, the teeming rains and the rivers flowing in spate have forced them to stay indoors. Daily-wagers like Pushpa’s husband, Thampi, barely get work these days, with the influx of migrant workers and a downward spiral in the construction business in the state.

The rising water has also severely hampered the flourishing banana plantations on the island, especially just days ahead of the harvest festival of Onam. On a walk around the island, acres of banana fields stood in knee-deep water as little kids cycled around them. “Ellam poyi (Everything’s gone),” a villager sighed.

Acres of banana fields inundated by river water. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma) Acres of banana fields inundated by river water. (Express photo by Vishnu Varma)

The better-off islanders have expertly raised their homes on higher land to escape the flood-waters, but women like Pushpa have nothing to show for, except dwindling earnings. Her home has been flooded four times already this year. Every time, she would notice the water rising, she and her husband would gather their belongings to head for the relief camp. But the process is exacting, she admits. All the government has assured her as of now is Rs 3,800 to help clean the home, drain the water out and buy essential supplies.

“Our lives are a tragedy,” she mumbles, before adding, ““Sometimes my son asks me whether we should just drink some poison. What’s the use of living like this?”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd