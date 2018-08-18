Kerala floods LIVE: PM Modi’s aerial survey put off for now due to bad weather

Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: People are airlifted by the Navy (Reuters Photo) Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: People are airlifted by the Navy (Reuters Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kochi this morning to take an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts, including Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. But due to bad weather, the survey has been put off for now. He is slated to hold talks with the CM as well before leaving for Delhi. Over 82,000 people were rescued on Friday as multiple rescue agencies shifted people from flooded districts to relief camps. As several parts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts were submerged, people were camped on terraces or higher floors waiting for rescuers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday said the heavy rains, floods and landslides have killed at least 173 people since August 8. There were 31 deaths reported on Friday.

In an emotional appeal Friday, Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian broke down in a TV studio saying thousands in his constituency would die if the Centre didn’t provide additional aid. The Navy subsequently rushed 10 boats to the area to conduct relief operations.

A step-by-step guide on how you can donate to the Kerala CM’s relief fund