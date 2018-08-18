Kerala floods LIVE: PM Modi’s aerial survey put off for now due to bad weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kochi this morning to take an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts, including Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. But due to bad weather, the survey has been put off for now. He is slated to hold talks with the CM as well before leaving for Delhi. Over 82,000 people were rescued on Friday as multiple rescue agencies shifted people from flooded districts to relief camps. As several parts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts were submerged, people were camped on terraces or higher floors waiting for rescuers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday said the heavy rains, floods and landslides have killed at least 173 people since August 8. There were 31 deaths reported on Friday.
In an emotional appeal Friday, Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian broke down in a TV studio saying thousands in his constituency would die if the Centre didn’t provide additional aid. The Navy subsequently rushed 10 boats to the area to conduct relief operations.
The President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has instructed officials to set up a national emergency committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala, reports news agency ANI.
Our correspondent Vishnu Varma reports from the control room in Kochi: One of the key nodal helplines directing rescue operations in Kerala is overseen by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla. Inside two rooms on the first floor of the district collectorate in Kochi, nearly 40 men and women are busy handling phone calls and scribbling notes on pieces of paper. These are the faceless voices working the helpline numbers, handling distress calls in flood-ravaged Ernakulam district in central Kerala. Most of them are from the state’s revenue department, police and various IT firms in Kakkanad, the city’s software hub. And their mandate is clear: Get the contact number, address and other details of all those who call, pass them on to colleagues operating desktops and laptops to be added to an excel sheet database.
The toll on Friday rose to 165, as multiple agencies rescued over 82,000 people from flooded areas. Since May, 284 people have died in the deluge. Idukki district is the most affected area and has been "cut off from the outside world" since Wednesday. Rescuers are unable to access the area, or provide essential supplies to the people there. The tourist cities of Munnar and Thekkady are located in Idukki district.
Despite relief from the rain on Friday, widespread rain is forecast over most places from today till Monday (August 20). The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state today. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough, and fishermen have been advised against going out to sea. On August 21, 50-75% of meteorological stations will receive rain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from Thiruvananthapuram this morning to undertake an aerial survey of flood-affected districts in Kerala. He had landed in the state last evening and was received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers. The Centre has assured the state of assistance due to the floods and rains. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had previously announced immediate relief of Rs 100 crore. The PM and CM are expected to hold talks later in the day.