Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Kerala floods LIVE: PM Modi’s aerial survey put off for now due to bad weather
Live now

Kerala floods LIVE: PM Modi’s aerial survey put off for now due to bad weather

Kerala rains and floods LIVE UPDATES: The unprecedented rains have brought the state to a standstill. Essential services have taken a hit, with shortages in medical supplies and drinking water reported from several places.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2018 9:06:49 am
kerala floods rain live updates rescue underway as death toll rises to 165 Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES: People are airlifted by the Navy (Reuters Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kochi this morning to take an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts, including Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta. But due to bad weather, the survey has been put off for now. He is slated to hold talks with the CM as well before leaving for Delhi. Over 82,000 people were rescued on Friday as multiple rescue agencies shifted people from flooded districts to relief camps. As several parts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts were submerged, people were camped on terraces or higher floors waiting for rescuers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday said the heavy rains, floods and landslides have killed at least 173 people since August 8. There were 31 deaths reported on Friday.

In an emotional appeal Friday, Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian broke down in a TV studio saying thousands in his constituency would die if the Centre didn’t provide additional aid. The Navy subsequently rushed 10 boats to the area to conduct relief operations.

At ground zero of deluge, Idukki remains cut off for third day

A step-by-step guide on how you can donate to the Kerala CM’s relief fund

Live Blog

Kerala rains: 173 people have been killed in floods and landslides since August 8, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. Follow LIVE updates below. Read in Malayalam, Tamil

09:04 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
UAE to send aid to Kerala

The President of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has instructed officials to set up a national emergency committee to help flood-hit areas of Kerala, reports news agency ANI. 

08:58 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
JUST IN: PM Modi's helicopter returns to Kochi due to bad weather; aerial survey put off

PM Modi's helicopter returns to Kochi Naval Air Base due to bad weather. He was supposed to conduct an aerial survey this morning, but that has been put off for now.

08:41 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
PM schedule in Kerala today

The Prime Minister's scheduled in Kerala is as follows: He will depart by helicopter to conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas. Following this, he will return to the naval base and hold a review meeting on the situation in the state. He is likely to depart from Kerala and return to Delhi later this morning. Sources told The Indian Express that he will hold talks with the CM as well.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram (Express Photo)

08:35 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
KERALA: RESCUE NUMBERS

08:28 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
PM arrives in Kochi, to conduct aerial survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Thiruvananthapuram last night, has arrived in Kochi. He will undertake an aerial survey of flood-hit district this morning. The PM will also hold talks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later in the day as well.

08:17 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Inside Kochi's SOS centre

Our correspondent Vishnu Varma reports from the control room in Kochi: One of the key nodal helplines directing rescue operations in Kerala is overseen by District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla. Inside two rooms on the first floor of the district collectorate in Kochi, nearly 40 men and women are busy handling phone calls and scribbling notes on pieces of paper. These are the faceless voices working the helpline numbers, handling distress calls in flood-ravaged Ernakulam district in central Kerala. Most of them are from the state’s revenue department, police and various IT firms in Kakkanad, the city’s software hub. And their mandate is clear: Get the contact number, address and other details of all those who call, pass them on to colleagues operating desktops and laptops to be added to an excel sheet database.

Read more: Inside Kochi’s SOS centre: ‘This is beyond imagination’

08:03 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Here is a Google map of flood resources available in Kerala

08:02 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Idukki cut off for third day, many feared dead in Munnar

The toll on Friday rose to 165, as multiple agencies rescued over 82,000 people from flooded areas. Since May, 284 people have died in the deluge. Idukki district is the most affected area and has been "cut off from the outside world" since Wednesday. Rescuers are unable to access the area, or provide essential supplies to the people there. The tourist cities of Munnar and Thekkady are located in Idukki district.

READ: At ground zero of deluge, Idukki remains cut off for third day

07:57 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Kerala rains: What to expect today

Despite relief from the rain on Friday, widespread rain is forecast over most places from today till Monday (August 20). The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state today. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough, and fishermen have been advised against going out to sea. On August 21, 50-75% of meteorological stations will receive rain.

07:33 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
PM surveys flood-affected districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from Thiruvananthapuram this morning to undertake an aerial survey of flood-affected districts in Kerala. He had landed in the state last evening and was received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers. The Centre has assured the state of assistance due to the floods and rains. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had previously announced immediate relief of Rs 100 crore. The PM and CM are expected to hold talks later in the day.

kerala floods rain live updates rescue underway as death toll rises to 173 Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad on Friday, Aug 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains are battering the state as the southwest monsoon advances through the country. While the intensity of rainfall activity reduced over Kerala on Friday, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places on Saturday.

Meanwhile, between June 1 and August 17, the state received cumulative rainfall of 2,306.88 mm, compared to the normal 1,634.5 mm — an excess of 41.12 per cent. Idukki district, among the most severely affected areas, recorded nearly 90 per cent excess rainfall. Since May, 285 people have died in rain-related incidents. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 4,000 people while the Navy has rescued 400.

Also read | Situation ‘grave’ in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd