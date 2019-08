Kerala floods: Railway services affected, several trains cancelled

As torrential rains batter parts of Kerala, Karnataka, the Indian Railways Friday cancelled and diverted several trains as routes were disrupted due to flooding. In Kerala, the death toll in the last three days rose to 22 with over 22,000 people being shifted to relief centers.

Train services in the Alapuzzha route have been suspended till tomorrow. At least four trains – Maveli Express, Rajdhani, Dhanbad Express and Guruvayur – were held up at various points.

Here’s a list of trains diverted, cancelled and other special trains

Trains fully cancelled

Train No.22678 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur express train

Train No.16603 Mangaluru – Thiruvananthapuram Maveli express

Train No.22207 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram AC express

Partially-canceled train services

Train No.16606 Nagercoil – Mangaluru Ernad express train

Train No.12617 Ernakulam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala express

Train No.12522 Ernakulam – Barauni Rapti Sagar express

Train No.17229 Thiruvananthapuram – Hyderabad Sabari express

Train No.22659 Kochuveli – Dehradun express

Train No.16346 Thiruvananthapuram – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Netravathi express partially cancelled

Train No.16382 Kanniyakumari – Mumbai CSMT Jayanthi Janatha express

Train No.12625 Thiruvananthapuram – New Delhi Kerala express

Train No.16650 Nagercoil – Mangaluru Parasuram express

Train No.12076 Thiruvananthapuram – Kozhikkode Jan Shatabdi express

Diversion of train services via Tirunelveli

Train No.16317 Kanniyakumari – Jammu Tawi Himsagar express

Train No.16525 Kanniyakumari – Bengaluru Island express

Passenger Special Trains

Passenger special train from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 16.00 hrs

Passenger special train from Ernakulam Town to Thiruvananthapuram will leave Ernakulam Town at 15.00 hr