Kerala floods: PM Modi chairs high-level review meeting with CM Pinarayi Vijayan to assess situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the flood situation in a high-level meeting with CM Piniarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Alphons KJ and other officials. (Photo: PMO India/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the flood situation in a high-level meeting with CM Piniarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Alphons KJ and other officials. (Photo: PMO India/Twitter)

In the wake of severe floods in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation in the disaster-hit state. Shortly after arriving, PM Modi’s chopper, which was to be used for an aerial survey of flood-affected districts, returned back to Kochi Naval air base due to bad weather. Thereafter, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Alphons KJ and other state ministers to assess the damage and check the rehabilitation measures employed by the administration.

PM Modi, after an overnight stay in the Thiruvananthapuram, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.

CM Vijayan informed Friday that the heavy rains, floods, and landslides have killed at least 173 people since August 8. Over 82,000 people were rescued on Friday as multiple rescue agencies relocated people from flooded districts to relief camps.

READ | Kerala floods LIVE UPDATES

A colossal southwest monsoon in Kerala has resulted in floods and landslides in the state, the magnitude of which has hardly been observed in recent memory. The situation, described as unprecedented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is considered similar to the violent floods of 1924 if not as serious. The Centre and state administration along with the armed forces are working hand-in-hand across all 14 districts, to rescue thousands marooned in their homes.

EXPLAINED | Kerala floods: All your questions answered

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd