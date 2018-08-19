Kerala floods: Pastor donates land for people to bury their dead

Kuruvila Kulanjikompil Samuel has been an independent pastor in Delhi for many years. Kuruvila Kulanjikompil Samuel has been an independent pastor in Delhi for many years.

‘When we come into this world, we don’t bring anything. When we leave, we can’t take anything. That’s the reality,’ says Kuruvila Kulanjikompil Samuel, a 49-year-old pastor based in Delhi.

Among the large-hearted humanitarian gestures offered to Kerala, where more than 320 people have died in devastating floods and landslides, Samuel’s decision to offer 25 cents of his land in Adoor in Pathanamthitta district for people to bury their dead is winning hearts. His token of help will come as a major relief for people in areas near Adoor who are finding it difficult to bury or cremate their near and dear ones. With large areas including cemeteries and burial grounds under water, there’s a major problem related to the disposing of the dead.

Samuel has been an independent pastor in Delhi for many years. His extended family live in Adoor in Pathanamthitta district. ‘Manushya sahajamaya samarpanam aanu ithu (This is very simply a humanitarian contribution),’ he says over the phone from Delhi. ‘This is God’s will.’

The extreme circumstances in his home state Kerala, where thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, propelled him to make the gesture.

“Naturally, when a calamity of this nature occurs, there will be a problem of disposal of the dead. I am ready to offer my land. It’s located three kilometres west of Adoor town and is in a higher area, so won’t get flooded. Anyone irrespective of religion, caste, creed, class or sex can be buried on my land. Allied organisations can help with burial procedures,” he said. “As a devout Christian, I’m doing what I can,” said Samuel.

He announced on Facebook that legal formalities can be completed at the Municipal Corporation in Adoor.

