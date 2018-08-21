Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

  • Kerala floods: Online platform launched in Tamil Nadu to help rain-hit Kerala victims

The website 'EachOneHostOne.com', which was launched today by five Chennai entrepreneurs, helps the affected relocate to any safer place which has been offered near them.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: August 21, 2018 8:07:12 pm
An online platform has been launched to help rain-hit victims of Kerala connect with people who are willing to throw open their houses for accommodation. The website ‘EachOneHostOne.com‘, which was launched today by five Chennai entrepreneurs, helps the affected relocate to any safer place which has been offered near them. Follow LIVE updates from Kerala

A person who offers space will simply add his/her location and contact number to the website to help a victim reach him. “The idea was implemented within week after seeing the plight of the victims. The platform would continue to exist and can be used in the future in other locations too,” a team member and founder of a startup, Makesh Gopalakrishnan told reporters here.

The initiative also reduces the burden of the government to find rescue camps to accommodate the displaced, he added. Four others are part of the team.

