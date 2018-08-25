Kerala floods: Onam celebrations cancelled in Mumbai

People clean their houses after the flood in Chengannur in Kerala. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) People clean their houses after the flood in Chengannur in Kerala. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

On the eve of Onam, Jojo Thomas is busy organising and distributing relief material among people in Kerala’s flood-affected areas. Thomas, president of the All Mumbai Malayali Association, says helping those in need is, in fact, the true spirit of the festival. Like Jojo, members of at least 500 Malayali associations in Mumbai have cancelled celebrations for Onam, which is on Saturday, as a mark of solidarity with the flood-affected people in Kerala.

“We would not be making the floral Onam rangoli at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. Most of our members have contributed to help our brothers and sisters in this situation. Through personal contributions from seven branches of the organisation, we would have collected close to Rs 25 lakh,” Jojo said.

Other associations are planning to donate funds reserved for Onam celebrations to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Kerala. Premrajan Nambiar, joint secretary of the Bombay Keraleeya Samaj in Matunga, said his organisation would donate close to Rs 4 lakh kept for cultural activities. “Every year on Onam, we host cultural programmes, including rangolis and dance performances by women. We also host a special Onam feast. Earlier this week, we decided to put off celebrations and focus on sending relief material to the flood-ravaged state,” he said.

Among the relief material are food, clothes, bedsheets, shoes, pillows and other items, including buckets, mugs and mosquito repellents. The associations are using the railways or tying up with airlines to transport the relief material. Each association has made a contribution of at least Rs 4 lakh. Shebin John, parish secretary of the Yuvajana Sakhyam, said: “Onam marks a celebration of life, food and living for Malayalis. When a section of our community is struggling to pass even a single day, we cannot rejoice on the same day. By contributing, we would be happy to have helped in a small way,” he said.

Some associations also expressed concern over “hate messages” spread against the state. Matthew Thomas, general secretary, Keraliya Kendra Sanghatana, an apex body of Malayali groups in Mumbai, asked for “kindness and compassion” from people. “… we must look beyond our religious inhibitions… It will take at least 10 years to rebuild Kerala. Policies must be made to bring the state back on its feet,” Thomas added.

Members have expressed gratitude to lakhs of Mumbai residents who have contributed. “By Thursday, charity organisations in Kerala asked us to limit sending material as they had no space to store those. The world is mourning and we are confident it will rise back soon,” Thomas added.

