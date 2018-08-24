Kerala floods: ‘No ambiguity’, says CM Vijayan amid row over UAE’s 700 crore aid offer

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said both PM Modi and UAE crown prince had intimated about the offer publicly. (File Photo) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said both PM Modi and UAE crown prince had intimated about the offer publicly. (File Photo)

With the political slugfest between the Left and the BJP intensifying over the UAE’s alleged offer of Rs 700 crore to the flood-ravaged Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday remained firm on his claim and insisted that the Crown Prince had indeed made the offer in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is no ambiguity on UAE aid. As I told you before, aid was discussed between the UAE Crown Prince and PM. Both these rulers themselves intimated this to the world. I hope the Centre will accept it. As for the Rs 700 crore figure, I had made it clear that the information came from businessman MA Yusuf Ali,” CM Vijayan said while addressing a press conference.

The chief minister said Yusuf Ali had told informed him that the Crown Prince discussed USD 100 million (Rs 700 crore approx) aid with the PM. “I repeatedly asked him if I could reveal this. And he told me there was no problem if I did,” he said.

Before concluding his presser, CM Vijayan also took a parting shot at PM Modi and said: “Hope everyone has seen PM Modi’s tweet.”

A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative. pic.twitter.com/7a4bHadWqa — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 17, 2018

The relief aid issue flared up after UAE Ambassador Ahmed Albanna on Thursday told The Indian Express that there has been no official announcement so far by the UAE on any specific amount as financial aid. “The assessment of relief needed for the flood and aftermath is ongoing. Announcing any specific amount as financial aid, I don’t think it is final, since it is still ongoing,” Albanna said. Asked if he meant that the UAE had not announced Rs 700 crore in aid, he said: “Yes, that is correct. It is not yet final. It has not been announced.”

Targeting the Kerala CM, state BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai had said there was no offer from the UAE. “This is the biggest lie of the century, spread by CPM and the Left Front (ruling front in Kerala). Officially, the UAE has announced 10 million UAE dirhams for relief works,” Pillai told The Indian Express. According to Pillai, when there is an offer of assistance from other countries, it is the central authorities who have to take a stand. “If there is a change required, the authorities will make them,” he said.

On August 21, Vijayan had said at a press conference: “The UAE government is willing to help us. The crown prince, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Al Nahim, has spoken to our PM yesterday. UAE has decided to help Kerala with $100 million. These facts were communicated to Keralite M A Yousaff Ali when he met Shaikh Mohammed Bin Al Nahim today to convey Eid wishes.”

And in an interview to The Indian Express Wednesday, Vijayan, citing his state’s special bonds with the emirates, said the “UAE cannot be considered as any other nation”. Hours later, the Ministry of External Affairs practically ruled out the UAE offer by underlining India’s policy on “meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts”.

Union Minister K J Alphons told The Indian Express: “I have pleaded with my senior ministers in the cabinet to give a one-time exception for Kerala because the state desperately needs assistance and money for rebuilding. Kerala has contributed so much to India, in terms of foreign remittance and foreign exchange through numerous Keralites working abroad, and through tourism.”

