Kerala floods: NCMC reviews situation, asks officials to ensure help

To scale up relief and rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has taken stock of the situation in the state and directed all concerned authorities to ensure continued assistance to the state government, a spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Held after a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting was chaired by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha and attended by chiefs of the three services and secretaries of home, defence and water resources ministries, among others. Chiefs of the Coast Guard and NDRF were also present.

PM Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the flood situation on Thursday. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also had a telephonic conversation with the Kerala CM on Thursday morning. Singh had announced a Rs 100 crore assistance package for the state during his visit to Kerala on Sunday.

Sinha directed the armed forces, Coast Guard, NDRF and other central armed police forces to provide all possible assistance to the state, including supply of relief material, the spokesperson said. The NCMC formed a committee headed by the Chairman of Central Water Commission and engineers-in-chief of Tamil Nadu and Kerala for proper reservoir management in Mullaperiyar dam.

Eighteen NDRF teams, nine columns and eight teams of the Army’s Engineering Task Force, 22 Coast Guard teams and 24 diving teams of the Navy along with choppers, aircraft and rescue material have been sent to Kerala for rescue operations and evacuation.

Medical assistance is being provided at special medical camps by the NDRF, Army and Navy. So far, 2,182 people have been rescued and 968 of those stranded have been evacuated. People in marooned buildings and high-rise flats sought help using social media platforms and patients from various hospitals were shifted to safer places.

