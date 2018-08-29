Kerala floods LIVE updates: Kochi airport, govt schools to reopen today

Kerala floods LIVE updates: The first flight which will land at 2:05 pm will be the Pune-Bangalore-Kochi IndiGo flight. (Express photo) Kerala floods LIVE updates: The first flight which will land at 2:05 pm will be the Pune-Bangalore-Kochi IndiGo flight. (Express photo)

Kochi airport, which had been rendered non-functional since August 14 due to flooding and torrential rains in Kerala, will reopen around 2 pm today. The first flight which will land at 2:05 pm will be a Pune-Bangalore-Kochi IndiGo flight.

“Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is all set to commence full-scale operations (both international and domestic) at 2 PM on August 29,” a CIAL spokesperson said in a statement. Due to flooding of key areas of the aerodrome such as runway, taxiway, parking bays and apron, the Kochi airport has lost almost 2,600 meters of the perimeter wall. The airport suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 220 crore due to floods.

The airport was scheduled to commence operations on August 26, but extended the date by three days after most stakeholders, including airlines and ground handling agencies, expressed concern over mobilising manpower by that date.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day tour of flood-affected areas in Kerala. On Tuesday, he visited flood relief camps in Chengannur, Chalakudy and Paravur, some of the worst affected areas. Addressing nearly 200 people at the St Francis Assissi school in Athani, Rahul said, “I want all of you to know that you are not alone, we are with you. We are not in government either in Delhi or in Kerala. We cannot do very big things, but we are going to do whatever we can. In its own limited way, the Congress is collecting funds to help you.” He is scheduled to visit several places including Kochi today.