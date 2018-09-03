Kerala floods: Leptospirosis claims 17 lives, alert sounded

Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives to visit the flood-hit areas. (PTI/File) Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives to visit the flood-hit areas. (PTI/File)

In wake of floods, the Kerala government has sounded an alert against leptospirosis after it reportedly claimed 27 lives in the state. Leptospirosis is a kind of zoonosis — a group of diseases that can be transmitted to humans from animals.

The health department has asked people who came in contact with flood water to take preventive medicine. Some among those who died were involved in cleaning in flood-hit areas.

Health department officials said that in August, only 34 suspected leptospirosis cases and 229 confirmed ones were reported in the state. However, in the first two days of September, as many as 160 suspected cases and 73 confirmed cases were reported, indicating the gravity of the epidemic.

The distribution of the suspected, confirmed cases shows that most of the incidents have been reported from areas that were flooded. In 2018, 1,651 suspected cases, 74 suspected deaths and 821 confirmed cases of leptospirosis were reported in Kerala, sources said.

Health Minister K K Shylaja said preventive medicine has been made available in all hospitals. “Alert has been issued to 13 out of 14 districts. Volunteers and officials engaged in cleaning and relief activities in flood-affected regions have been strictly directed to take the preventive medicine. We have opened rat fever (leptospirosis) clinics in all government hospitals. Private hospitals were also asked to remain alert and follow the treatment protocol,’’ said the minister.

The minister also said that as rain has stopped, chances of dengue outbreak were high. All local bodies have been asked to go for cleaning campaign to eliminate sources of the vector that spreads the disease, she said.

