Kerala floods: LDF govt cancels film festival, school and youth fests, funds to be channelised into CMDRF

A man cleans up his house after flood water subsided, in Eloor near Kochi on Wednesday. (File) A man cleans up his house after flood water subsided, in Eloor near Kochi on Wednesday. (File)

The LDF government in Kerala passed an order Tuesday cancelling major cultural fixtures in the state’s annual calendar such as the film festival, youth fest and the state-level school fest for the next one year. The decision comes in the backdrop of the heavy damages and loss of life the state has suffered in the floods and landslides this monsoon. More than 480 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents since June 1.

The government stated that the funds it sets aside for these programmes will be channelised into the chief minister’s disaster relief fund. All celebratory programmes of various departments particularly the tourism ministry have been cancelled till next year. The order has been passed by the state’s public administration department.

In the worst floods to strike the state in a century, Kerala has suffered substantive economic damage, heavy losses to its agricultural sector, thousands of homes partially and completely dismantled and the displacement of nearly ten lakh people from their homes. The state government has estimated that the losses suffered in the course of the floods will be more than Kerala’s annual plan outlay. It has made it clear that Kerala can only move forward with the help of the Centre’s relief package.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd