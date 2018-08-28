Kerala floods: Kochi airport to resume operations tomorrow

Airport officials had said the runway, taxi bay, duty-free shops and other areas of international and domestic terminals were submerged, damaging electrical equipment, including runway lights. (Express Photo) Airport officials had said the runway, taxi bay, duty-free shops and other areas of international and domestic terminals were submerged, damaging electrical equipment, including runway lights. (Express Photo)

Flight operations from the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) airport here, which suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 220 crore due to floods, will resume on August 29.

The airport, among the busiest in the country, had been rendered non-functional since August 14 due to flooding and torrential rains.

“CIAL is all set to commence full-scale operations (both international and domestic) at 2 PM on August 29,” a CIAL spokesperson said here in a statement.

Civil aircraft services which were being operated from the Naval airport in Kochi since August 20 would be suspended from noon that day, he said.

The airlines would follow the current schedule for operations, he said, adding they had been intimated of the airport’s readiness to commence operations to ensure smooth functioning of services as per schedule.

The airport was scheduled to commence operations on August 26, but extended the date by three days after most stakeholders,including airlines and ground handling agencies, expressed concern over mobilising manpower by that date.

A damage control review meeting on August 22 was informed that 90 per cent of the staff were affected by the floods and that nearby hotels, restaurants and eateries were also closed

The CIAL management has launched rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure, including 2.6 km long airport walls that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed.

Airport officials had said the runway, taxi bay, duty-free shops and other areas of international and domestic terminals were submerged, damaging electrical equipment, including runway lights.

The solar power system of the world’s first solar-powered airport also suffered damage in the floods, they had said.

The devastating deluge has claimed the lives of 321 people and rendered thousands homeless.

