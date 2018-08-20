Kerala man loses job in Oman for poking fun at plight of flood victims

After facing the heat for his remarks, Rahul Cheru Palayattu apologised by posting a video on Facebook on Sunday, “I am really sorry for what I did. I was in an inebriated state when I posted that message. At that time I did not know what I did was a grave mistake.” After facing the heat for his remarks, Rahul Cheru Palayattu apologised by posting a video on Facebook on Sunday, “I am really sorry for what I did. I was in an inebriated state when I posted that message. At that time I did not know what I did was a grave mistake.”

A Kerala man working in Oman was fired by his employer after he allegedly posted insensitive comments about flood-affected victims in his home state, Khaleej Times reported.

Rahul Cheru Palayattu, an employee of Lulu Group International, allegedly poked fun at the sanitary needs of the flood victims while replying to a Facebook post by volunteers appealing for help.

“This is to inform that we have terminated your service with immediate effect because of your highly insensitive and derogatory comments on social media with regard to current flood situation in Kerala, India,” read his termination letter signed by Lulu’s HR manager in Oman.

Palayattu publicly apologised for his comments after facing severe backlash on Facebook. “I am really sorry for what I did. I was in an inebriated state when I posted that message. At that time I did not know what I did was a grave mistake,” he said in a video message posted on Facebook.

V, Nandakumar, CCO of LuLu Group told Khaleej Times, the organization “took immediate steps to terminate his services and send out a very loud and clear message to the society about our stance in such issues.”

“We as an organization have always stood for humanitarian values and highest ethical practices,” he added.

Lulu Group’s founder and managing director, Yousuf Ali, who also hails from Kerala, has so far donated 9.23 million dirhams towards relief and rehabilitation work in Kerala.

Extending their support to the people affected by flash floods in Kerala, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Saturday formed a committee to provide relief to the southern state.

Kerala has been facing its worst flooding in a century, with nearly 400 people being killed. The state has suffered a loss of Rs. 19,512 crore due to the deluge, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

As the massive floods, caused due to torrential rains wreaked havoc, besides the Central Government, the Chief Ministers of various states have come forward to support Kerala and offered financial aid to the southern state.

with ANI inputs

