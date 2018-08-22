Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Kerala floods: India not accepting overseas aid, says Thailand

Kerala floods: India not accepting overseas aid, says Thailand

"Informally informed with regret that the Government of India is not accepting overseas donations for Kerala flood relief. Our hearts are with you, the people of Bharat," Thailand's Ambassador to India Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi said.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: August 22, 2018 4:34:10 pm
rrb exam, rrb admit card, rrb group d exam date, rrb group c exam The United Arab Emirates, home to hundreds of thousands of Keralites, had earlier offered Rs 700 crore as flood relief for Kerala. (File)

India has refused to accept overseas donations for flood relief in Kerala, Thailand’s Ambassador to India Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi has said. “Informally informed with regret that the Government of India is not accepting overseas donations for Kerala flood relief. Our hearts are with you, the people of Bharat,” Chutintorn tweeted on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates, home to hundreds of thousands of Keralites, had earlier offered Rs 700 crore as flood relief for Kerala. The Maldives and Qatar also reportedly offered donations for the flood-ravaged state.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement