Kerala floods: IMD predicts heavy downpour for next two days as rain intensifies across state

Indicating more trouble for people in the flood-ravaged state, a scientist at the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) in Trivandrum predicted heavy rainfall for the next two days even as the rains intensified in Kochi and central districts. The scientist said a circulation has formed in north Bay of Bengal which will have an impact on Kerala and heavy rain will continue today and tomorrow (Sunday) in the flood-hit state.

The southern state is reeling under acute distress as floods in almost all the districts have claimed nearly 170 lives since August 8. Of this, 31 deaths were reported on Friday itself. Rescue operations are underway with over 82,000 people being rescued on Friday. Multiple rescue agencies shifted people from flooded districts to relief camps. People were camped on terraces or higher floors waiting for rescuers as several parts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts were submerged.

Concerned about the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state and announced an additional grant of Rs 500 crore to Kerala, after holding a high-level meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This grant is over and above the Rs 100 crore granted by the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the PM’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also announced an aid of Rs 10 crores for flood-hit Kerala.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to urge PM Modi to declare Dear PM, Kerala floods a national disaster. “Dear PM, Please declare Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake,” he tweeted.

