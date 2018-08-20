Kerala floods: IMD gives hope, situation set to ease as rain intensity falls

Kerala floods: There may be some much needed respite for the local residents and swifter rescue operations may now possible, with the Met office indicating a reduction in rainfall intensity during the next five days. (Photo: PTI) Kerala floods: There may be some much needed respite for the local residents and swifter rescue operations may now possible, with the Met office indicating a reduction in rainfall intensity during the next five days. (Photo: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has termed the recent incessant rainfall over Kerala as “exceptionally high”, confirming that the state received 2346.6mm rainfall during the season far, as against the normal of 1649.5mm meant for the entire four month-long monsoon season.

However, there may be some much needed respite for the local residents and swifter rescue operations may now possible, with the Met office indicating a reduction in rainfall intensity during the next five days.

READ | After 6 days of deluge, help reaches marooned mental health home with 400 patients

According to the statement issued by IMD issued on Sunday, Kerala has during this during monsoon season recorded above normal rainfall. The week during August 9 -August 15 were particularly reported very heavy spells of rainfall which ranged around 170 per cent more than what should have been normally recorded. During this week, Idukki and Palakkad districts recorded the highest rainfall, 92 per cent and 72 per cent above normal, respectively.

READ | Faceless volunteers’ untiring work to reach out to those in distress in flood-hit Kerala

“There were two consecutive active spells — during June 14 – June 20 and later around July 20. But it was a fresh wet spell during August 9 – August 15 that was 170 per cent above normal that led to the statewide flooding. The 35 reservoirs that were already full further swelled, compelling authorities to release water into river streams. As this activity continued for a week, it led to inundating of rivers which caused widespread flooding all over the state,” the statement read.

Several individuals have also launched their own efforts to mobilise funds and material to help those affected by the floods. Several individuals have also launched their own efforts to mobilise funds and material to help those affected by the floods.

During the next five days, a low pressure that has formed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards central India and this system is likely to gain momentum till Monday.

READ | A step-by-step guide on how you can donate to the Kerala CM’s relief fund

“However, this system will not have any significant impact over Kerala and the rainfall will gradually reduce over the state during the next five days,” the statement said.

All districts will receive light to moderate rainfall till August 23, IMD said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App