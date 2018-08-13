Kerala floods: Here’s how you can help those affected by the unprecedented rainfall

Kerala floods: NDRF personnel rescue the flood-hit people in Wayanad, Kerala (PTI) Kerala floods: NDRF personnel rescue the flood-hit people in Wayanad, Kerala (PTI)

Continuous and heavy rainfall in Kerala has left 37 people dead and over thousands displaced. Nearly 20,000 houses and at least 10,000 kms of roads have been damaged in the floods and as many as 31,075 people are staying in 302 temporary relief camps. Pegging the damage at Rs 8,351 crore, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for help to rebuild the lives of people in the state.

Chief Minister Vijayan has also sought the urgent sanction of Rs 1,220 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to meet the situation. “State Government would request the Union Govt. to declare the calamity as that of ‘rare severity’ and provide the required funds and assistance,” Vijayan said, adding that the impact of the monsoon havoc will be felt for a long time in the state. Home Minister Rajnath Singh also announced an immediate relief package of Rs 100 crore in addition to the aid of Rs 160.50 crore announced earlier.

While the state and the central government, the Army, Navy, NDRF and NGOs continue to work towards rescuing people, citizens can also contribute to help the affected people.

1. Contribute financially to the CM’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF)

* Money can be contributed by cheque/DD or internet banking. In case you plan to send to mail a cheque/DD, you can address it to The Principal Secretary (Finance) Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram – 1.

* If you choose to donate online, account details are as follows: Account number: 67319948232 Bank: State Bank of India Branch: City branch, Thiruvananthapuram IFS Code: SBIN0070028 PAN: AAAGD0584M Name of Donee: CMDRF

Saving their lives was our priority. Now it is our duty to help them rebuild it. Contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/eNHjyENt8d — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 11, 2018

2. Send essential items

* Apart from monetary help, you can also help the affected people by sending essential items that are needed in relief camps. Essential items include pulses, sleeping mats, lentils, water, food items, bleaching powder, milk powder, toiletries, sanitary napkins, towels, blankets among others.

* In Ernakulam, the district administration has joined hands with Anbodu Kochi, an NGO, and has rolled out an initiative called #DoForKerala.

* The collector of Kannur, in a Facebook post, requested people to join hands to help those displaced by Kerala floods. The essential items can be dropped or sent to Control Room, Collectorate, Kannur – 670002, Phone no. 9446682300, 04972700645. Online orders can be address to the Control Room in Kannur, the collector added.

* To help the affected people in Idukki, you can send the items either to the Collectorate or taluka control rooms — District Collector Idukki, Idukki Collectorate, Painavu PO, Kuyilimala, Idukki – 685603.

3. Drop-in campaigns

* Social media is flooded with messages extending help and support to those affected by torrential rainfall in Kerala. ‘#DoForKerala’, a campaign launched by an NGO on social media is facilitating collection points across the state where people can drop what they wish to offer.

* Corporates including Infosys and UST Global have also arranged collection points of relief materials.

