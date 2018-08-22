Kerala floods: Hit by landslides, Idukki district remains cut off for seventh day

Kerala Floods: The Cheruthoni bridge after water in the dam receded on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Kerala Floods: The Cheruthoni bridge after water in the dam receded on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Kerala’s Idukki district in the Western Ghats, one of the most affected regions in the unprecedented rains, remained cut off from the mainland for the seventh day with all major roads either buried or washed away in landslides.

Unlike other flood-hit regions in Kerala, what led to the massive destruction in Idukki was landslides. According to the district administration, there were 51 deaths in Idukki and 11 bodies were yet to be traced from areas affected by landslides. The district administration was running 233 relief centres sheltering more than 34,000 people.

Idukki MP Joice George told The Indian Express that electricity and communication networks were yet to be restored in most parts of the districts as facilities were severely damaged. “All major roads connecting Idukki with the outside world remain inaccessible, they required massive repair and reconstruction. Our priority is to restore minimum connectivity for light vehicles for emergency transportation. Kattapana-Kuttikanam road towards Kottayam and Kattapana-Cumbum road towards Tamil Nadu are operational now. As a bridge at Periyavara is damaged in Munnar – Marayur route and there is massive destruction of road connectivity in Munnar-Adimali-Kothamangalam road towards Ernakulam, Munnar remains isolated,” he said.

The district headquarters in Idukki is also isolated. “Rebuilding roads in many stretches including one near Kulamavu towards Thodupuzha and another on Adimali-Kumily road will take time,” George said.

According to official estimates, 161 properties including houses have been buried by landslides and 400 houses face complete destruction. At least 1,600 houses were partially damaged. “An initial estimate shows Rs 57.28 crore worth of losses to agriculture sector on a stretch of 10,340 hectares,” George said.

Anoop Ramachandran, a private bank executive who lives near Munnar, said that many tourists were still stranded in hotels as roads leading to Munnar were damaged.

