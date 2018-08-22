Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Kerala floods: Heartbroken to find his house damaged, 68-yr-old hangs self in Kochi

Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week. He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state yesterday, police said.

By: PTI | Kochi | Published: August 22, 2018 6:36:44 pm
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 17, 2018. (Source: REUTERS)
A 68-year-old man, whose house near here was damaged in the torrential rains that lashed the state since August 8, has allegedly committed suicide, police said today. Kunjappan was found hanging dead inside his home today, they said.

Kunjappan and his kin were shifted to a relief camp after water entered their residence in Kothad last week. He was heartbroken to find his house in a damaged state yesterday, police said.

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates

Telling his family that he was going to clean the house, Kunjappan left the camp last evening.

Earlier, a 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at Karanthur in Kozhikode district upon finding out his class 12 certificates had been destroyed in the floods.

