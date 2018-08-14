Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Kerala floods: Govt puts off Onam celebrations

Kerala floods: Govt puts off Onam celebrations

The government has resolved not to organise programmes held every year as part of the onam festivities, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, told reporters here. The amount set apart for the celebrations would be used for relief work in the state, he added.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: August 14, 2018 6:26:10 pm
On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those who lost their property in the floods. Thirtynine persons have so far lost their lives in landslides and floods caused due to the heavy rains, which has destroyed 20,000 houses and damaged 10,000 km of roads in the state since August 8.
Top News

Reeling under the unprecedented havoc caused by heavy rains, the Kerala government today decided do away with the ‘Onam’ celebrations this year and instead utilise the amount for relief operations. Thirty-nine persons have so far lost their lives in landslides and floods caused due to the heavy rains, which has destroyed 20,000 houses and damaged 10,000 km of roads in the state since August 8.

The government has resolved not to organise programmes held every year as part of the onam festivities, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, told reporters here. The amount set apart for the celebrations would be used for relief work in the state, he added.

The government organises events across district headquarters and in the state capital during the week-long ‘Onam’ celebrations.

‘Onam’ (harvest festival) falls on August 25 this year. City streets are illuminated, handicrafts fairs, folk arts and various programmes are organised during the celebrations which concludes with a grand procession of floats in the state capital. Earlier, the state government had also postponed the annual Nehru trophy boat race.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement